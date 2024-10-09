Chandigarh Golf League: Gladiators topple Hunting Hawks to secure semis berth

Riding high on tremendous performances, Chandigarh Gladiators showed off their mettle in the quarter-final tie to overpower the fancied Hunting Hawks 4-3 and stormed into the semi-finals of the Chandigarh Golf League held at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens on Tuesday. Chandigarh Gladiators golfers in a jubilant mood after winning quarter-final of the Chandigarh Golf League held at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

For Gladiators, Brig PPS Dhillon and Capt MS Bedi led the fourball results after the singles games were split. The crucial games were the third and fourth fourball games, where the Harjeet Singh-Dalbir Randhawa pair won 2 Up and Satinder Dhillon-KPS Bhatti won 2&1 putting Gladiators on top. The Hawks saw GS Bakshi-Narbir Singh Kalhon’s 5&3 win but it did not matter in the end. The victorious Gladiators now take on Partee Panthers in the semi-final tie. Partee Panthers outplayed spirited Golf Ninjas by a massive 6-1 margin.

The Mulligans got the better of Sultans of Swing by 4-3 in a match that went right down to the final putt.

Defending champions, Captain’s 18 beat Tee Birds in a nail-biting finish. They were tied with 3.5 points each at the end of regular seven games and in the play-off that ensued, Padamjit Sandhu and Randeep Singh prevailed on the 4th play-off hole. Mivaan Singh and Shaurya Sharma ticked off the points with quick wins before the Kanwal Bajwa-Pukhraj Brar pair won 1 Up and Col AS Bajwa-YS Bains closed out their game 4&3.

With the first fourball being halved, Captain’s 18 won the first play-off hole after Padamjit Sandhu’s approach and Mivaan Singh missed a chip. The second hole saw Shaurya Sharma make a birdie to level the play-off up for the Tee Birds. After the third hole was halved, Randeep Singh wrapped it up on the first sudden-death hole for the Captain’s 18 to make their third semi-final in a row. The Mulligans will clash with Captain’s 18 on Thursday.

The Mulligans beat the Sultans 4-3 in their final round-robin match to progress and after winning their pre-quarterfinal, they beat the same team again, this time in a much closer encounter.