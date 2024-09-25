Chandigarh Golf League: Hunting Hawks lead table, Sultans of Swing closing in

The Hunting Hawks lead the standings table with 18.5 points in their kitty while the in-form Sultans of Swing are behind them at the second spot with 18 points at the halfway mark of the round robin stage of the ongoing Chandigarh Golf League being held at the Chandigarh Golf Club. Following the top two teams in the ongoing Chandigarh Golf League are one of the pre-tournament favorites Tee Birds (16.5). Resurgent Golf Ninjas (15.5) and Netsmartz Tigers (15.5), both from Group A, follow them on the overall leaderboard. (HT Photo)

As many as 36 matches have been played till now, and the 252 games have seen fierce competition. This season has recorded the greatest number of tied matches at this stage of the competition in the league’s short history. Following the top two teams are one of the pre-tournament favorites Tee Birds (16.5). Resurgent Golf Ninjas (15.5) and Netsmartz Tigers (15.5), both from Group A, follow them on the overall leaderboard.

The competition is about to heat up for the top four places in each group as qualification takes precedence over rotation of the squad. Group A has the strong Partee Panthers (12.5) defending champions Captain’s 18 (11), Partee Panthers and Swinging Samurai all pushing for the top as 1.5 points separate them after three matches.

Group B has seen Punjab Aces (14) flash their winning cards with two solid wins followed by the gritty Moksha Royals (13). The team to watch out for will be last year’s bronze medalists Cee Dee The Mulligans who are way off the pace with 9.5 points in three matches. Group C has five, possibly six teams who are still fancying their chances as Fairway Comets (13) got just the result they were looking for on Sunday as they now sit in second place followed by Soaring Eagles (12.5) and Canam Raptors (11.5) who have played four matches each. Jubilee Chandigarh Gladiators (11.5) and Green Gators (10.5) will look to rise up the leaderboard with three matches to play for them.

The highlights have been the two hole-in-ones on the 8th hole by Tarun Ghai and Gurpreet Singh, both from Golf Ninjas. Five players have won all their four games - Dilmick Lamba (Soaring Eagles), GS Bakshi (Hunting Hawks), Puneet Sood (Soaring Eagles) with Kulwaran Singh (Hunting Hawks) and Shaurya Sharma (Tee Birds) achieving them in singles.