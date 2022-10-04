Chandigarh Golf League: Netsmartz Tigers, Chashma Shah score impressive wins

Netsmartz Tigers showed off their mettle, beating the Fairway Comets 6-1 at the JLPL Chandigarh Golf League 2022 at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Monday.

Captain’s 18 had a break on Sunday but played brilliantly to easily put it past the Ninjas 5.5-1.5.

Chashma Shah Royals, who are still not with their full team, caused the upset of the day beating the fancied Punjab Aces 4-3. The Aces now have made their path to the knockouts much more difficult after consecutive losses.

Sleepy Owl Chargers beat the Partee Panthers 5-2. While the Chargers were aiming at a bigger margin, Rabiya Gill played the shot of the day on the final hole to score a crucial point for the Panthers.

In one of the other matches, it was a disappointing day for Hunting Hawks as they frittered away some key points and eventually lost 4-3 to the Canam Raptors.

The event now takes a break till October 19 and this is the time for the teams to regroup only to come out all guns blazing.