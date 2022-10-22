Chandigarh Golf League: Punjab Aces bounce back with thumping win

Punjab Aces on Friday registered a thumping 6.5-0.5 win over Tee Birds on Day 10 of the Chandigarh Golf League, currently underway at the Chandigarh Golf Club. They completed a near-clean sweep with only a solitary missed putt on the 18th causing a dent in their pursuit.

After losing their last two matches, the Aces were all fired up after the break to regain their status as one of the pre-tournament favourites. They looked extremely focussed right from the start and executed their plans to the tee resulting in the majority of their games being one-sided including a 9-and-7 win by Viren Ghumman.

Canam Raptors made a big splash with a huge 6-1 win over Signature by KLV. With the result, Group B is now wide open and as many as four teams are now in contention to make it to the knock-out stages.

In an earlier match, Sleepy Owl Chargers finished their campaign on a high with a 4.5-2.5 win over the Hunting Hawks. The Chargers now await, with bated breath, as their qualification depends on the other teams in Group B — who will play their final games over the next two days.

Netsmartz Tigers, meanwhile, continued their dominance over the others after recording a 6-1 win over Chasma Shah Royals in their final match. Like the Aces, they completely dominated the Royals from the off and finished the day early.

However, it was a tough couple of days for the Swinging Samurai who first split a 3.5-3.5 encounter with Fairway Comets before losing out against Chasma Shah Royals 3-4 to leave their qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

In other results, Mulligans seemed to have found some form after the break as they racked up another 4-3 win over Partee Panthers as Green Gators outplayed Soaring Eagles by a similar margin after a hard-fought match that saw neither team cede an inch to the other.