Chandigarh Golf League: Swinging Samurai post win over GB Legends

The Swinging Samurai delivered a fine performance at the ongoing Chandigarh Golf League (CGL), securing 4.5-2.5 win over GB Legends at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Tuesday. Action in the league, which began on September 26, 2025, also saw Partee Panthers beat Canam Raptors 5.5-1.5, while the Sultans of Swing got the better of Green Gators with a 5-2 result, and Golf Masters posted yet another halve this time against Moksha Royals. Virain Khosla of Moksha Royals in action at Chandigarh Golf Club on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Carrying forward their fine form, Panthers’ K Raghav Bhandari and Viraj Ghadoke won 5 & 4 and 6 & 4 respectively. Sahil Sahgal and Jaspreet Bhaika followed with a 5 & 3 win after Rakesh Jolly Air Marshal-TS Randhawa had put up a point for the Raptors with a 8 & 6 result. The Panthers clinched the final two games of the match, earning decisive 3 & 2 wins from both the pair of Saahir Singh-Ramnik Singh Tiwana and the duo of Simarinder Singh-Aarman Singh Kler.

Sultans of Swing took on Green Gators in a must win match for both teams and two games were halved including the singles match between Saurabh Singh Mangat and Kunal Nandwani. Feroz Singh Garewal won his sixth game on the trot 6 & 4 as the fourball games followed. The Sultans won three including Dilsher Sukhija and Sampat Singh’s 3 & 2 win. Siddhant Jain and RS Bedi got full points for the Gators as Sultans.

The GB Legends lost to the Swinging Samurai in their match. For the Legends, Satraj Singh Toor secured a decisive 3 & 2 win in his singles match, and Wg Cdr LS Sandhu clinched his game on the 17th hole with a 2-up victory. Deshvir Singh and Hitesh Arora won convincingly 5 & 4, and the pair of Anurag Chopra and Viraj Gandhi recorded a 6 & 5 point victory. BS Gill combined with Sandeep Jasuja to snatch half a point against Col HS Mann and Jaspreet Singh Batth.

In a game between Moksha Royals and Golf Masters, Brig KJS Puri and Veneet Mohan played out a half for the Masters and Royals as did Maj Gen Amarjit Singh-Harinder Singh Mann and Tejpal Brar-Vishal Sharma pairs. The biggest win of the match came through Virain Khosla for the Royals as he came through 4 & 3. Two pairs for the Masters won 2 & 1 while Gopal Munjal-Capt SS Saini and Col Harinder Singh-Amarjit Singh Sandhu also played out a half in the final game.