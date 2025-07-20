Chandigarh Golf League to get rolling from September 23

The much-awaited fourth season of Chandigarh Golf League (CGL) will get underway from September 23 to October 25. The opening ceremony will be held at Chandigarh Golf Club from September 21. All teams will have squad of 18 players and each team owner will be entitled to nominate a maximum of 10 players in their team. (HT photo for representation)

According to Gursimrat Jawandha, chairman CGL, the event will be played amongst 21 teams which will be divided into three groups for the Round Robin stage. The top four teams from each group will qualify for the super 12 based on tournament points.

“October 26 will be reserved as the standby date for final followed by closing ceremony and prize distribution,” said GS Kochhar, chairman media and publicity CGC, and one of the organising committee members of the league.

All teams will have squad of 18 players and each team owner will be entitled to nominate a maximum of 10 players in their team.The balance eight players will be chosen from pool list during the player auction which is going to be held on July 26.

In the 10 nominated players, each team must include three players from below 10 handicap, three players from handicap 10 to 18. Four players can be chosen from any category. In the final squad of 18, each team must consist of a lady golfer and a golfer over 75 years of age.

“It is mandatory for the 16 players to play two league games and 17th and 18th players to play at least one league game,” said Partap Hoon, who is one of the organising committee members. The list of final handicaps will be officially declared by July31. Maximum permitted handicap 18 for men and 24 for ladies.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the league, management of CGC will hire a professional agency to assist in the events management and execution. Technical conduct, including all course markings, tee box and pin placement will be strictly their responsibilities.

As many as 223 members had registered in the pool list which will be put to auction. The 2024 CGC concluded with Captains 18 and Partee Panthers being declared joint champions. The final match ended in a tie after a five-hole playoff, leading to both teams sharing the title.