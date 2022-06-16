Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Golf tourney: Shaurya Dagar, Mehar Nijjar emerge overall champions
Chandigarh Golf tourney: Shaurya Dagar, Mehar Nijjar emerge overall champions

Dagar scored 73 to top the charts, while Nijjer scores 70 in the boys’ and girls’ categories respectively at the sub-junior and junior tournament held at the Chandigarh Golf Club
Shaurya, Mehar emerge overall champions at the golf championship in Chandigarh (AP)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 02:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Shaurya Dagar and Mehar Nijjar emerged overall gross winners during the sub-junior and junior tournament held at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday.

Dagar scored 73 to top the charts, while Nijjer scores 70 in the boys’ and girls’ categories respectively.

Other results:

Category A boys’: 1 Vasu Sehgal 73, 2 Vishwajeet Singh 73, 3 Ayush Pannu 75;

Category A girls’: 1 Puneet Kaur Bajwa 74, Raza Khan 85, Aarushi Chauhan 115;

Category B boys’: 1 Ajay 77, 2 Samarpratap Sandhu 78, 3 Uday Singh 82;

Category B girls’: 1 Bhavya 85, 2 Nadar Kaur 88, 3 Yogyta Modi 95;

Category C boys’: 1 Arjunveer Shishir 73, 2 Ranvijay Singh 75, 3 Sidak Talwar 87;

Category C girls’: 1 Vanya Sokhi 91, 2 Amyra Khokhar 103, 3 Kaashvi Bajaj 104;

Category D boys’:1 Sohrab Talwar 80, 2 Arnav Kumar 81, 3 Puranjay Rawal 93;

Category D girls’: 1 Advikaa 88, 2 Ojaswini Mahajan 96, 3 Kavya Bhardwaj;

Category E boys’ (9 holes): Divjot Gupta 37, Jotsaroop Gupta 41, 3 Ameyveer 41.

