Chandigarh Golf tourney: Shaurya Dagar, Mehar Nijjar emerge overall champions
Shaurya Dagar and Mehar Nijjar emerged overall gross winners during the sub-junior and junior tournament held at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday.
Dagar scored 73 to top the charts, while Nijjer scores 70 in the boys’ and girls’ categories respectively.
Other results:
Category A boys’: 1 Vasu Sehgal 73, 2 Vishwajeet Singh 73, 3 Ayush Pannu 75;
Category A girls’: 1 Puneet Kaur Bajwa 74, Raza Khan 85, Aarushi Chauhan 115;
Category B boys’: 1 Ajay 77, 2 Samarpratap Sandhu 78, 3 Uday Singh 82;
Category B girls’: 1 Bhavya 85, 2 Nadar Kaur 88, 3 Yogyta Modi 95;
Category C boys’: 1 Arjunveer Shishir 73, 2 Ranvijay Singh 75, 3 Sidak Talwar 87;
Category C girls’: 1 Vanya Sokhi 91, 2 Amyra Khokhar 103, 3 Kaashvi Bajaj 104;
Category D boys’:1 Sohrab Talwar 80, 2 Arnav Kumar 81, 3 Puranjay Rawal 93;
Category D girls’: 1 Advikaa 88, 2 Ojaswini Mahajan 96, 3 Kavya Bhardwaj;
Category E boys’ (9 holes): Divjot Gupta 37, Jotsaroop Gupta 41, 3 Ameyveer 41.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics