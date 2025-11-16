Chandigarh: Government College of Education hosts alumni general body meet

The alumni general body meeting 2025 was held at the Government College of Education, Sector 20-D, Chandigarh, Saturday, under the auspices of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and the Alumni Association of the college. The event served as a vibrant platform for reconnecting alumni, faculty, and current students, fostering meaningful dialogue and collaboration to strengthen the alumni network. The programme commenced with the college anthem, followed by a warm welcome address by college principal Dr Sapna Nanda, who shared the institution’s recent milestones, academic achievements, and initiatives that continue to uphold the college’s legacy of excellence in teacher education. Rajeev Sirohi, Director of the Regional Institute of Cooperative Management, Sector 32, Chandigarh, also graced the occasion with his esteemed presence, adding significance to the event. The Annual Report of the Alumni Association was presented by Dr. Punam Bansal, Incharge Alumni Committee, highlighting the year’s activities, outreach initiatives, and mentorship programmes that bridge the gap between past and present students. On this occasion, Youth Festival Zonal and Inter-Zonal achievers of the college were felicitated by alumni from the earliest batches of the college, in recognition of their outstanding performances in various cultural and academic events. These achievements were made possible under the dedicated guidance of Dr. Vandana Aggarwal and Dr. Ravinder Kumar, Cultural Committee Incharges for the Youth Fest, whose efforts played a pivotal role in mentoring and preparing the student teams. The gesture of felicitation added a touch of nostalgia and inspiration, symbolizing the enduring bond between generations of GCE-20 alumni.

