Class-11 admissions in Chandigarh: Over 17,0006 students apply for 13,875 seats

Ever since registrations for admission to Class 11 in Chandigarh government schools started on May 23, the education department has received 17,642 completed forms till Sunday evening. Chandigarh has 54 government high schools that are up to Class 10 and 42 government senior secondary schools with Class 11 and 12. (HT File Photo)

The department, meanwhile, has extended the last date for registration, which was previously June 4, to June 6.

As per data shared by department officials, a total of 18,237 forms were received, of which 595 forms were incomplete. As many as 9,683 applicants are from government schools of Chandigarh. They will be covered under the newly introduced 85% quota for government students from the city. They are likely to easily get a seat with 11,794 of the total 13,875 seats reserved for them.

The remaining 7,959 students will compete for 2,081 seats, where merit is likely to go higher. Leftover reserved seats will also be converted into seats for general students.

Because students were still applying, UT school education director Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said the department will extend the deadline by two days, although the official confirmation was still to be published on the department’s website.

The city has 54 government high schools (GHS) that are up to Class 10 and 42 government senior secondary schools (GSSS) with Class 11 and 12.

Meanwhile, the admissions will be subject to the decision of a writ petition currently sub-judice before the Punjab and Haryana high court. The court has sought a response from the UT administration by July 3.

The court acted on a plea from a student, who completed Class 10 from St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, a school up to Class 10. She has challenged UT’s decision to reserve 85% seats in UT-run schools for students with matriculation from government schools.

The education department has meanwhile maintained that admissions will continue as per schedule as the new policy is clear and fair.

