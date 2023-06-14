Chandigarh: Govt employee booked for cheating Haryana resident of 2 lakh

Police on Monday booked an employee of the Punjab Skill Development Mission, Sector 17, for duping a Haryana resident of ₹2 lakh on the pretext of helping him avail of a government project for his educational and social welfare trust in 2021. The complainant, Abhishek of Haripur Kamoj village, Yamunanagar, Haryana, works as a project head at the trust and had visited the Punjab Skill Development Mission, Sector 17, Chandigarh, to know about certain projects. (Getty Images)

The accused was identified as Arjun Kumar Pandey.

The complainant, Abhishek of Haripur Kamoj village, Yamunanagar, Haryana, works as a project head at the trust and had visited the mission office to know about certain projects. He told the police that during his visit, he met Pandey, who told him to pay a bribe to get a project. The accused then got him in touch with his seniors, named Virendra and Pramod, who also assured Abhishek of helping him land a government project for which he paid ₹2 lakh to Pandey.

After no project came his way for long, the complainant sought refund of his money, following which the accused threatened to get his trust blacklisted.

