Chandigarh govt school computer teachers complain contractor demanding ₹27,000
A day after the Hindustan Times highlighted how computer teachers at Chandigarh’s government schools were being illegally asked to pay ₹30,000 to register with the new contractor, the teachers said the contractor had lowered the amount to ₹27,000.
There are a total of 115 junior and 48 senior computer instructors working in the city’s government schools. While they have not been paid salaries by the previous contractor since December 2021, the new contractor has asked them to submit ₹27,000 for registration, the teachers allege.
A computer teacher, not wishing to be named, said through a WhatsApp group, the teachers had been asked to pay the amount as registration fees to the contractor, Jaharveer Co Manpower & Security Services, at their Sector 34 office and also submit their documents.
The said contractor was hired through the Government e Marketplace (GeM) portal.
Notably, as per a letter sent by UT finance department to all department and office heads on October 25, 2021, on the subject of additional terms and conditions available on GeM, the service provider is strictly prohibited from seeking any deposit or security amount from the deployed resources.
If any such complaint is received, the incident will be raised on the GeM portal for suitable action as per incident management policy and the buyer department may separately initiate suitable penal action as per norms.
While officials of the UT education department said they had yet to receive a complaint from the teachers, UT education secretary Purva Garg said she will look into the matter.
On being questioned about the illegal demand, Sandeep, one of the employees of the contractor, who directly deals with the computer teachers, refuted the teachers’ claim. “We have not asked them to pay any amount and have only demanded their documents for registration,” he claimed.
Interestingly, according to the teachers, the amount sought from them is with respect to three years, even though the agreement with the contractor is for two years.
-
Mohali police recover pistols, car used to murder Vikramjit Middukhera
Police have recovered four countrymade pistols used to murder Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, 33, in Sector 71 in August last year. The recoveries were made following the interrogation of three of the assailants and gangster Bhupi Rana, who were in the custody of Mohali police for 13 days. However, police have yet to confirm the motive behind the daylight murder and the identity of the fourth shooter.
-
23-year-old Chitkara University student killed in car-truck collision at Zirakpur
A 23-year-old student of Chitkara University was killed and Gitika's three friends were injured after their car was hit by a truck while trying to overtake it on the Kalka-Zirakpur highway on Monday morning. The deceased, Gitika, hailed from Nabha, Patiala. Her two friends, Sahil from Ludhiana and Aditi from Zirakpur, were grievously injured and are on ventilator support at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. Gitika died on the way.
-
Maharana Pratap’s statue vandalised in Gurdaspur
Some miscreants vandalised a statue of Maharana Pratap in Kahnuwan town of Gurdaspur district on his birth anniversary. “I condemn this act of violence. I urge the Punjab chief minister to take the issue of vandalism seriously,” Qadian Congress MLA and leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa said, disclosing this incident on the social media.
-
Traffic towards Noida hit for 4 hours on Monday amid bulldozers in Shaheen Bagh
For almost four hours on Monday starting 11 am, traffic was affected on Road Number 13A, which connects Delhi with Noida, as hundreds of residents of Shaheen Bagh in south Delhi spilled onto the road to stop the bulldozers of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation that was trying to conduct an anti-encroachment drive there. A commuter headed towards Noida, Mahak Jain, said she was stuck near Sarita Vihar for half an hour.
-
Launch crackdown against drug sellers, Mann to cops
Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday directed the Punjab Police to launch a crackdown against those involved in selling drugs and asked it to take action against politicians interfering with the anti-drug campaign. Emphasising the need to break the supply chain of drugs, Mann asked police officers to arrest those who are actually selling drugs not the drug addicts as these persons have already become victims of the mafia.
