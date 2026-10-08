Travis Kelce reveals what could have ‘ruined’ his 37th birthday after night out with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce had a simple birthday celebration in New York with his wife, Taylor Swift, but one thing mattered most to him. Travis Kelce revealed the birthday moment that mattered most, and it is not related to Taylor Swift. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (AFP)

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end turned 37 on October 5 and later spoke about his day during the October 7 episode of the New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce.

Travis said he enjoyed a meal at one of his favourite New York restaurants, Torrisi, and spent time with Taylor. But when Jason asked about his birthday, Travis quickly pointed to the Chiefs' latest win as the best part of the day.

Kansas City had beaten the Las Vegas Raiders on October 4, giving the team a perfect record heading into its bye week.

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Travis Kelce call the Chiefs' win his best birthday news For Travis, the timing of the Chiefs' victory made his birthday even better. Kansas City defeated the Raiders the day before his birthday, then entered its bye week without a loss.

“And the best news that I got on my birthday was that we got a victory,” Travis said on New Heights. “That was the happiness I had around my birthday. I got the win going into the bye [week] and we’re 4 and 0.”

Jason then asked if a loss would have spoiled the celebration. Travis did not hesitate with his answer.

“Losing ruins everyone’s life. Yes,” he said. “That’s the f---ing worst thing to ever go down. So if I would have lost, it would have ruined my birthday for sure.”

The Chiefs' unbeaten start was clearly important to Kelce, who said going 4-0 before the bye had been one of the team's goals.

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How did Travis Kelce celebrate his birthday with Taylor Swift? Travis said he and Taylor Swift went out for dinner at Torrisi in New York. The couple were photographed together at the SoHo restaurant on October 5, with the outing marking Kelce's 37th birthday.

He also revealed that he did not have a traditional birthday cake. Instead, Torrisi brought out several desserts, including yogurt and an espresso dessert with ice cream and chocolate.

Travis also told Jason that he is “not a big birthday guy” and did not want to share many more details about gifts or the celebration.

During his bye week, he said he planned to work out and watch October baseball along with college and professional football. The Chiefs are scheduled to return on October 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers.