Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Govt school teachers hold protest at Sector-17 Plaza, demand arrears

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 25, 2024 08:38 AM IST

On Sunday, a protest was organised at the Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh as the teachers had planned to hold a candle light march towards the UT adviser’s house; however, police, who accepted a memorandum to be submitted to the adviser, stopped them

With Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi set to visit the UT in the coming days, members of the Joint Teachers Association (JTA) have been asking for time to meet with the PM regarding their problems.

Teachers during a candle march protest at the Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Teachers during a candle march protest at the Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT Photo)

On Sunday, a protest was organised at the Sector 17 Plaza as the teachers had planned to hold a candle light march towards the UT adviser’s house. However, police, who accepted a memorandum to be submitted to the adviser, stopped them.

JTA’s legal adviser Arvind Rana explained that their dearness allowance has been kept pending for three years and arrears, since the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission, are owed to approximately 1,200 government school teachers employed under the Samgra Shiksha Scheme. The protesters are also seeking an option for teachers to opt between Central Service Rules and Punjab Service Rules, promotion of every cadre, pay commission benefits to 2015 batch teachers, and a transfer policy based on the National Education Policy among others.

Chairperson Ranbir Jhorar added that if there is no solution by Monday, then the association will hold a protest march towards the UT administrator’s house.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On