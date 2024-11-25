Chandigarh: Govt school teachers hold protest at Sector-17 Plaza, demand arrears

With Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi set to visit the UT in the coming days, members of the Joint Teachers Association (JTA) have been asking for time to meet with the PM regarding their problems. Teachers during a candle march protest at the Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT Photo)

On Sunday, a protest was organised at the Sector 17 Plaza as the teachers had planned to hold a candle light march towards the UT adviser’s house. However, police, who accepted a memorandum to be submitted to the adviser, stopped them.

JTA’s legal adviser Arvind Rana explained that their dearness allowance has been kept pending for three years and arrears, since the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission, are owed to approximately 1,200 government school teachers employed under the Samgra Shiksha Scheme. The protesters are also seeking an option for teachers to opt between Central Service Rules and Punjab Service Rules, promotion of every cadre, pay commission benefits to 2015 batch teachers, and a transfer policy based on the National Education Policy among others.

Chairperson Ranbir Jhorar added that if there is no solution by Monday, then the association will hold a protest march towards the UT administrator’s house.