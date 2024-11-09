Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Govt teacher gets 5-year jail for molesting minor girl student

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 09, 2024 09:18 AM IST

The 35-year-old accused was arrested in November 2022 after the student lodged a police complaint; he had been teaching at the school for a long time

A local court has sentenced a government schoolteacher to five years in prison for molesting a minor girl student in 2022.

Awarding the sentence to the teacher, a father of two, the court also imposed a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 on him.
Awarding the sentence to the teacher, a father of two, the court also imposed a fine of 50,000 on him.

Awarding the sentence to the teacher, a father of two, the court also imposed a fine of 50,000 on him.

The 35-year-old accused was arrested in November 2022 after the student lodged a police complaint. He had been teaching at the school for a long time.

The child informed the police that her teacher used to tease and molest her. One day, after school hours, he called her to his room and started an obscene conversation with her. He asked her if she had watched any obscene movies and if she had any relations with any boy. After returning home, the child narrated the incident to her mother, who further discussed it with her father. The family then lodged a complaint at the Sector 39 police station.

The teacher was subsequently booked under Section 354 of the IPC, and Sections 10 and 12 of the POCSO Act, and arrested.

