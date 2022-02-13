Chandigarh: Govt Yoga College organises event to raise awareness on benefits of suryanamaskar

Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23 A, on Saturday organised a special event under the 75 crore Suryanamaskar initiative of the ministry of AYUSH .

Sapna Nanda, principal of the college, welcomed the chief guest Jagjit Singh, Chandigarh director of higher education; guest of honour Lakbhir Singh, project director of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA); Nisha Aggarwal, principal of Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG), Sector 42 and Poonam Aggarwal, principal of Government College Of Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50. Nanda, while addressing the audience, said that we should include suryanamaskar as an essential practice in our daily routine.

The chief guest in his address spoke about the importance of yoga and motivated everyone to continue the practice of suryanamaskar as it has mental and physical benefits.

The function was attended by 200 people and the participants performed surya namaskar and demonstrated various yoga poses. The recording will be uploaded soon on the colleg’s YouTube channel GCYEH.

Session on ill-effects of drug abuse

Meanwhile, the college in collaboration with the department of social welfare, women and child development of the Chandigarh administration organised a special session on youth against drug abuse under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. Nanda welcome the special guest Parminder Kaur, deputy director of the department.

The guest speaker on the occasion was Prabhjot Kaur Atwal, nodal officer, drug abuse. She emphasised on the need to develop a community which is free of drug abuse.