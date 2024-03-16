Chandigarh: Gujarat governor honours 32 people with Entrepreneurs and Achievers Awards

Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat honoured 32 people and institutions for excelling in their respective fields, during the annual “Entrepreneurs and Achievers Awards 2024” ceremony organised by the Media Federation of India (MFI) and Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) at a hotel in city on Friday. Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat felicitating achievers during an event organised by MFI and PRCI at a hotel in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT Photo)

This was the fifth edition of the awards constituted by MFI and PRCI for the people who exceptionally contributed in fields of social services, corporate world, civil services, education, sports, journalism, medicine, art and culture and other sectors. Rupesh Singh, chairman, PRCI, Chandigarh chapter, in his welcome address, emphasised that entrepreneurs and corporate were the backbone of the national economy.

The governor praised the efforts of the organisers and called upon the media to play their role responsibly. He also urged recipients to pave the way for development for others in their respective fields. Those present on the occasion included PRCI’s secretary Sudeep Rawat, Renuka Salwan, CJ Singh and other senior members of the forums.

Those honoured included Acharya Manish of Jeena Sikho Lifecare, Nicky Pawan Kaur, founder & CEO, Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, professor Namita Gupta of Panjab University, Chandigarh, KK Khandelwal former additional chief secretary, Haryana, professor Rakesh Kapoor of PGIMER, Saryu D Madra, media consultant at ROTTO, PGIMER, and additional director general of police (ADGP) Punjab Police AS Rai among others.