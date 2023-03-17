Chandigarh: Gully cricket tournament to kick off from April 6

The UT Cricket Association (UTCA), in collaboration with Chandigarh Police, will be organising a gully cricket tournament for children aged between 14 and 18 years from April 6. The UT Cricket Association (UTCA), in collaboration with Chandigarh Police, will be organising a gully cricket tournament for children aged between 14 and 18 years from April 6. (Image for representational purpose)

The aim of the activity is to encourage the teenagers to indulge in sports and keep them away from drug menace or criminal activities.

UTCA’s president Sanjay Tandon, along with office-bearers, met Chandigarh DGP Praveer Ranjan on Thursday in this regard.

The meeting was also attended by IG RK Singh, DIG Deepak Purohit, SSP Kanwardeep Kaur and Manisha Chaudhary (traffic), ACP Shruti Arora and DSP Charanjit Singh, who discussed the details of the upcoming event.

The programme seeks to motivate youth hailing from colonies and villages to take part in sports. Tandon said the players will be selected by the respective beat heads of Chandigarh Police and only those belonging to the city will be eligible to play.

Registration will start soon, he said. There would be a 10-10 over match which will be played by tennis ball to avoid any form of injury, he added.

Tandon said the event is being supported by the sports, education and social welfare departments besides the Chandigarh municipal corporation.

Coaches from the sports department will render their services while the education department is offering the school grounds as well as the services of physical education teachers.

Exhibition matches of Administration XI, Councillor XI, Press Club XI, CA XI and other teams will also be organised on the weekends during the course of the tournament.