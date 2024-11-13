Chandigarh: Gurukul Global School wins basketball tourney

Hosts Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, beat Guru Harkrishan Hanumangarh 47-28 in the boys’ U-19 section during the Dev Raj Memorial Invitational Basketball Tournament at the Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, premises. A basketball match in progress at Gurukul Global School on Tuesday. (HT File)

Rupinder scored the highest 16 points for the winning team. In other matches, St John’s High School defeated Learning Paths School Mohali 42-39, SD School-32 defeated Tender Heart School 42-27 and New Public School defeated Shamrock School Kaithal by 54-40.

In the girls U-19 category, Saupin’s School defeated Saraswati School Ganganagar 40-6, Sacred Heart School defeated Government School Nandgarh 50-26, New Public School defeated Gurukul Global School 29-06 and Learning Paths School defeated Tribune Model School 30-11.