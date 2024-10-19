Menu Explore
Chandigarh has potential to be role model among UTs, says Union home secretary

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh:
Oct 20, 2024 05:22 AM IST

The Union home secretary expressed satisfaction with the effective implementation of these schemes and emphasised Chandigarh’s potential to be a role model among Union Territories in achieving sustainable development goals

Union home secretary Govind Mohan has said that Chandigarh has a potential to be the role model among the Union Territories (UTs) in achieving sustainable development goals.

UT adviser Rajeev Verma and other senior officers of Chandigarh administration were present at the event. The UT administration revealed the progress report of the 30 flagship schemes implemented in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
The Union home secretary attended a meeting convened on Saturday to review the progress of various Central schemes and other flagship programmes. UT adviser Rajeev Verma and other senior officers of Chandigarh administration were present at the event. The UT administration revealed the progress report of the 30 flagship schemes implemented in Chandigarh.

The aim of launching the flagship schemes is to improve the living standards of people and ensure that growth is inclusive.

The Union home secretary expressed satisfaction with the effective implementation of these schemes and emphasised Chandigarh’s potential to be a role model among Union Territories in achieving sustainable development goals.

