Chandigarh: Hazel takes lead on Day 2 of Punjab Open Ladies golf meet

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 28, 2024 08:44 AM IST

Shikha Meelu stayed on top of the Gold Division Bajwa Memorial Trophy (0 to 18 handicap division) with a score of gross 173 on the second day

Hazel Chauhan took a lead with a two-day score of 148 in the open gross championship category on the second day of the 30th Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Championship being played at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens. Meanwhile the overnight leader, Diya Brar, slipped to the second spot with a two-day score of 153.

A golfer in action during the ongoing championship at the Chandigarh Golf Club. (HT Photo)
A golfer in action during the ongoing championship at the Chandigarh Golf Club. (HT Photo)

Shikha Meelu stayed on top of the Gold Division Bajwa Memorial Trophy (0 to 18 handicap division) with a score of gross 173 on the second day. In the silver division (19 years to 25 years handicap division), Jaspreet Kaur grabbed lead with a total of 191 over two days, followed by S Ratia at 192 and Jyoti Gosal following close at the third spot with a score of 193.

In the bronze division (26 to 30 handicap division), Neetha Gilganchi is tied with Ankur Veer at 208.

In the Neelu Chopra Senior Challenge trophy, (60 years and above) which was played over 36 holes, Pauline JM Singh emerged as the winner with a score of gross 178. In the nett category, Abha Jain, with a score of nett 145, was the champion.

The Pali Sukerchakia Super Senior Trophy (70 years and above), the winner of the gross prize was Punam Kalra with a two-day gross score of 178. The net winner in this category was Simran Harika with a score of nett 138.

The junior shield (under 18) was won by Heenaz Khera with a better second day gross score of 153 as compared to Diya Brar who finished as the runner-up.

The sub-junior trophy (under 12 years) went to Ojaswani Saraswat with a gross score of 154 after 36 holes. The runner-up in this category was Rabab Kaur Kahlon with a gross 159. The final round of the tournament will be played on November 29.

