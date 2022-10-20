Chandigarh | HC Bar body to continue strike against NIA raids on lawyer

The Punjab and Haryana high court bar association (PHHCBA) on Wednesday decided to continue with suspension of work at high court against the NIA raids at the premises of a lawyer, appearing for gangsters, including Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

The bar body has suspended work since Tuesday afternoon. “We will be deciding on suspension of work on a daily basis. Our purpose is not of striking work or harassing litigants but to get justice for an advocate who faced illegal action at the hands of the NIA,” bar body secretary Vishal Aggarwal said.

The premises of lawyer, Shelly Sharma were raided by the NIA on Tuesday morning in Sector 27. Meanwhile, the bar council of Punjab and Haryana said that work suspension call in the two states and Chandigarh remained successful. In a meeting of the bar council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH) held in Chandigarh, the General House also passed a resolution condemning the NIA act.

BCPH chairman Suvir Sidhu said that the council in its meeting on Wednesday has decided to issue notices to all NIA officials who were part of search teams, seeking their responses to the controversy.

Advocate Satish Kadiyan, president of district bar association, Panchkula, said that for now there is no strike in Panchkula court as they had not received any such notification from the bar council.