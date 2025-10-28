Chandigarh: HC seeks response on plea for emergency care to accident victims

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday issued notices to the Punjab and Haryana governments and the Chandigarh administration on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to ensure the availability of preliminary and emergency medical care to accident victims.

The PIL was filed by Lawyers for Human Rights International following the death of Punjabi singer Rajvir Singh Jawanda, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a road accident on October 8 near Pinjore.

A division bench comprising chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry has sought response by December 18 in the PIL in which Centre has also been made a party. However, as per the police report dated September 28, the attending doctor at the hospital allegedly refused to provide preliminary medical care. He was then shifted to the civil hospital, Panchkula, from where he was referred to another private hospital in the city, and finally admitted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, where he died on October 8.

The petition demands an independent inquiry by a board of doctors from PGIMER to review the entire medical history of the singer and determine whether there was possible negligence on the part of the hospital, where he was initially taken.

The PIL alleged lack of immediate medical response facilities, and further claimed that, barring a few ambulances available on national highways, there is no comprehensive system in place for ensuring prompt medical assistance to accident victims. The petitioners have sought court directions to establish a robust trauma care network with ambulances equipped with doctors and medical staff capable of providing on-the-spot emergency treatment.