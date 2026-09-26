Chandigarh: Head constable shot dead at his Sector 22 residence, son arrested

A UT police head constable was shot dead in his sleep at his residence in Sector 22 early Friday morning with police arresting his 18-year-old son hours later. The suspected murder weapon, a country-made pistol, was recovered from the terrace of the house, police said. The accused being taken away by the police from his residence in Sector 22, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The victim, Nitin Kumar, 44, hailed from Yamunanagar in Haryana. Police said they received a call about the incident around 8.50 am. His son, Armaan Kumar, 18, was questioned till around 1pm before being detained and formally arrested in the evening.

According to officials privy to the matter, Armaan told the investigators that he had set an alarm for 4 am, following which his father woke up. The two allegedly had an argument. After Nitin went back to sleep, Armaan allegedly shot him.

At the time, Nitin’s wife, Monica, an assistant sub-inspector with the UT police, had reportedly been sleeping in a makeshift room, constructed in the verandah, and thus hadn’t heard the shot.

When she finally discovered the body, she allegedly rushed to the balcony and cried out to neighbours that her son had killed her husband. Hearing this, Armaan, in a bid to hush her, allegedly held her by the neck and tried to strangle her. Police confirmed there were injury marks on her neck.

According to information, Armaan had also made a failed attempt to mislead his mother, claiming that an unidentified person had entered the house, shot his father and fled. He further claimed that he had tried to catch the intruder, during which his shirt was torn. Police officials at the scene, however, said they did not find this account convincing.

Money dispute, a relationship the teen’s parents didn’t agree to

Police are examining several possible motives, including a dispute over money and Armaan’s relationship with a girl.

The accused had allegedly asked his father for around ₹10 lakh to set up a second-hand automobile business. His father was reportedly already helping him beyond his means and hadn’t said no to him but had told him to wait. This had led to frequent arguments between them.

Police are also investigating whether Armaan’s relationship with a girl he met while studying in Chandigarh had contributed to tensions within the family. Armaan was not currently enrolled in college but had allegedly wanted to get engaged to the girl. His parents had reportedly asked him to wait until he turned 21.

Armaan has also allegedly told police that the girl is pregnant. Police have not yet spoken to her and have not independently confirmed the claim. There have also been allegations that Armaan abused drugs. Police said they were investigating the claim but have not confirmed it.

Was out on bail in hit-and-run case

Armaan is already an accused in a hit-and-run incident that took place near the Kalagram light point on February 24 this year. According to police, he had allegedly rammed his Thar into a motorcycle which two madrassa teachers from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh were riding. The two men had slowed down at the traffic light when there were around four seconds remaining, and the vehicle allegedly hit them from the back. Bystanders noted the vehicle’s registration number, which was later traced to Armaan. He was out on bail in this case.

Family, neighbours shocked

After Nitin’s body was shifted to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16, his brother, Kadam Singh Rana, said Armaan had been very close to his father and raised suspicion on someone having influenced or misled the youngster. Rana, a retired inspector with the Haryana Police, also said those who helped Armaan obtain the country-made pistol should be booked. Other family members said Armaan’s relationship with the girl had led to a deterioration in his relationship with his parents. They said he also used to stay with his grandparents in Barwala, Haryana, where the girl also stayed.

A neighbour, speaking on condition of anonymity, said residents were aware of the tensions between Nitin and his son. The neighbour said Nitin used to walk barefoot to a temple in the area and had not been eating properly for about a month amid the family difficulties. The neighbour described Armaan as well behaved and said residents were shocked by the incident.

The accused has been booked under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act and will be produced before a court on Saturday, said station house officer (SHO) Sudesh Kumar. He added that police will seek his custody to establish where he got the pistol from.