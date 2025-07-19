Chandigarh heritage furniture auctioned in USA

As per the auction website, a set of desk and chair, a file rack, and a pair of nightstands, designed by Pierre Jeanneret, a Swiss architect, were put up for auction in Los Angeles by auction house namely Los Angeles Modern Auctions (LAMA)
Despite the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) directions issued in 2011 banning the sale of Chandigarh heritage furniture, two sets of the same were auctioned in the US for ₹18.56 lakh on Thursday.
As per the auction website, a set of desk and chair, a file rack, and a pair of nightstands, designed by Pierre Jeanneret, a Swiss architect, were put up for auction in Los Angeles by auction house namely Los Angeles Modern Auctions (LAMA) against a reserve price of ₹29.23 lakh on July 17.
The file rack and the pair of nightstands were auctioned for ₹18.56 lakh despite an advance intimation to the Indian Embassy in San Francisco.