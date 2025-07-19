Search
Chandigarh heritage furniture auctioned in USA

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 19, 2025 10:22 am IST

As per the auction website, a set of desk and chair, a file rack, and a pair of nightstands, designed by Pierre Jeanneret, a Swiss architect, were put up for auction in Los Angeles by auction house namely Los Angeles Modern Auctions (LAMA)

Despite the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) directions issued in 2011 banning the sale of Chandigarh heritage furniture, two sets of the same were auctioned in the US for 18.56 lakh on Thursday.

The file rack and the pair of nightstands were auctioned for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18.56 lakh despite an advance intimation to the Indian Embassy in San Francisco. (HT photo for representation)
The file rack and the pair of nightstands were auctioned for 18.56 lakh despite an advance intimation to the Indian Embassy in San Francisco. (HT photo for representation)

As per the auction website, a set of desk and chair, a file rack, and a pair of nightstands, designed by Pierre Jeanneret, a Swiss architect, were put up for auction in Los Angeles by auction house namely Los Angeles Modern Auctions (LAMA) against a reserve price of 29.23 lakh on July 17.

The file rack and the pair of nightstands were auctioned for 18.56 lakh despite an advance intimation to the Indian Embassy in San Francisco.

