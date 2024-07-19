Chandigarh: High humidity levels, soaring mercury leave residents sweating

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh residents can expect some respite in the coming days as rain is on the cards
The weather gods showed no mercy as humidity levels continued to remain high in the city while the day temperatures also climbed by 5°C on Thursday.
The maximum temperature rose from 32.3°C on Wednesday to 37.3°C on Thursday, four degrees above normal while the humidity was recorded at 85%. The minimum temperature fell slightly from 27.9°C on Wednesday to 27.6°C on Thursday, 0.7 degrees above normal.
Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 36°C and 37°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 28°C and 29°C.