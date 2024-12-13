Chandigarh: Hit-and-run near Dhanas Lake claims man’s life

A hit-and-run incident near the Dhanas Lake on Wednesday night claimed the life of an unidentified man, said to be in his 30s. According to police, the incident came to light when Chandigarh’s Sector 24 police post received a call reporting an accident. (HT Photo)

According to police, the incident came to light when the Sector 24 police post received a call reporting an accident. A sub-inspector and constable Sachin, who were on patrol in the area, immediately rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, they found that the victim had already been taken to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, by a PCR vehicle.

At the accident site, the cops discovered two pieces of a vehicle’s plastic bumper, suspected to be from the vehicle involved in the collision.

At the hospital, the victim succumbed to injuries sustained during the crash, police said. A medical inspection revealed multiple fractures in both legs and bleeding from the left ear, indicating the severity of the impact.

Based on preliminary evidence and witness accounts, police determined that the incident occurred due to the high-speed and negligent driving of an unidentified vehicle. A case was registered under Sections 106 (1) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Efforts are underway to identify the vehicle and nab its driver.