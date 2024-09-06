Chandigarh: Hooliganism, traffic chaos unfold outside SD College

Chaos and reckless traffic violations gripped the streets outside SD College, Sector 32, on Thursday, as police looked on without intervening, following the announcement of student council election results. The convoy, spanning half a kilometer, began outside SD College and made its way towards Sector 49, blocking roads and causing inconvenience to commuters. (HT Photo)

The Sanatan Dharam College Union (SDCU) and Himachal Students Union (HIMSU) alliance swept the all top posts. However, celebrations quickly spiralled out of control when the victorious candidate, Jatanjot Singh, led a convoy of nearly 100 cars, flouting traffic laws. Students, hanging out of windows, sitting atop car roofs, and honking horns, took over the streets in a display of open defiance of traffic laws.

The convoy, spanning half a kilometer, began outside SD College and made its way towards Sector 49, blocking roads and causing inconvenience to commuters. Despite the flagrant violations, police officials present on the scene did nothing to intervene.

Notably, a Toyota Fortuner bearing a Haryana registration brazenly played a police siren throughout the rally. The vehicles registered from Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi in the mix, caused inconvenience to commuters along its route.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) traffic Niyati Mittal stated, “I am not aware of the violations” and refused to comment further, saying she was not authorised to comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, senior superintendent of police traffic remained unavailable for comment despite repeated phone calls.

Man carrying pistol arrested

Police arrested a man outside SD College for carrying a pistol on Thursday.

The accused was identified as one Neeraj, 32, of Sector 17, Panchkula. According to police, the accused runs a pub in Sector 26, Chandigarh. There were celebrations going on, almost 100m away from the college entrance. Meanwhile, a student informed deputy superintendent of police Harjit Kaur and inspector Ram Rattan, near the police barricading, about the man with a pistol. Police immediately apprehended the accused, who claimed that he has a licensed weapon. He also said he received threat calls after which he got the weapon issued for his safety.

As per police, the license he was carrying was from Punjab and he did not have permission to carry it in the UT. Secondly, the accused was not the student of the college, police said.

A case under the Arms Act sections and violations of DC orders has been registered against the accused at the Sector 31 police station while further investigation is underway, said police.