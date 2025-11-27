Chandigarh: Hotel Taj put on notice for building violations

The UT Estate Office has issued a show-cause notice to Hotel Taj, Sector 17, over multiple building violations. The notice lists several deviations from the sanctioned building plan, including basement alterations, fire safety concerns, parking misuse, internal modifications, and landscape and elevation changes. (HT Photo for representation)

The hotel management has been directed to explain within 15 days why action should not be initiated against them, with the warning of further proceedings if they fail to respond.

According to the notice, the property—originally allotted under the Chandigarh Lease Hold of Site and Building Rules, 1973, and the Chandigarh Sale of Site and Building Rules, 1960—is now governed by the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, which supersede the earlier regulations.

The Estate Office has alleged that the hotel altered its building structure without prior approval from the chief administrator, violating the terms of its allotment and the Capital of Punjab (Development & Regulation) Act, 1952.

The notice states that the hotel must remove all violations within the specified period. Additionally, the allottees and occupiers will be liable to pay charges of ₹6 per square feet per day for the area under violation.

In case the violations are not rectified, the administration will presume unwillingness to comply and may initiate resumption, cancellation, sealing or demolition action under Rule 14 of the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, read with Section 8A of the Capital of Punjab (Development & Regulation) Act, 1952.