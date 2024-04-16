 Chandigarh: Houses outside Lal Dora will be regularised, says Tandon - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Houses outside Lal Dora will be regularised, says Tandon

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 16, 2024 08:20 AM IST

Tandon was speaking at the conference of the residents from 22 villages and the Manimajra region organised in Kishangarh

BJP’s candidate for the Lok Sabha polls, Sanjay Tandon, on Monday promised to respect the trust of people who “placed a turban on his head”.

BJP candidate for Lok Sabha Sanjay Tandon taking part in Ram Navami procession at Sector 23, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
BJP candidate for Lok Sabha Sanjay Tandon taking part in Ram Navami procession at Sector 23, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Tandon was speaking at the conference of the residents from 22 villages and the Manimajra region organised in Kishangarh.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The people, putting forth their main three demands before the BJP candidate, offered him a turban.

During the conference, Tandon assured the farmers that their houses outside Lal Dora will be regularised.

Tandon said it was an opportunity not only to bring BJP to power for the third time but also to give speed to the wheel of development going on in India.

He said the opposition is conspiring to change the intentions of the people by misleading them, hence everyone needs to be alert.

BJP’s local unit president Jitender Pal Malhotra and former president Arun Sood also addressed the programme.

BJP candidate from Chandigarh Sanjay Tandon on Monday flagged off the procession on Ram Navami in the city.

The procession began from Shri Sanatan Dharam Mandir Sector 23B, Chandigarh, culminating at Baba Balak Nath Temple in Sector 29.

While extending wishes, Tandon said, it is a privilege for all of us to see Surya Tilak in the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This time Ram Navami holds a special significance for the devotees of Lord Ram.

This time after 500 years, lakhs of devotees will celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram with great pompfor the first time in the grand temple built at his birthplace in Ayodhya.

Addressing the devotees, Tandon said that the future generations will remain connected to their cultural roots through such religious rituals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Houses outside Lal Dora will be regularised, says Tandon
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On