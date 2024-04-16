Chandigarh: Houses outside Lal Dora will be regularised, says Tandon

BJP’s candidate for the Lok Sabha polls, Sanjay Tandon, on Monday promised to respect the trust of people who “placed a turban on his head”. BJP candidate for Lok Sabha Sanjay Tandon taking part in Ram Navami procession at Sector 23, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Tandon was speaking at the conference of the residents from 22 villages and the Manimajra region organised in Kishangarh.

The people, putting forth their main three demands before the BJP candidate, offered him a turban.

During the conference, Tandon assured the farmers that their houses outside Lal Dora will be regularised.

Tandon said it was an opportunity not only to bring BJP to power for the third time but also to give speed to the wheel of development going on in India.

He said the opposition is conspiring to change the intentions of the people by misleading them, hence everyone needs to be alert.

BJP’s local unit president Jitender Pal Malhotra and former president Arun Sood also addressed the programme.

BJP candidate from Chandigarh Sanjay Tandon on Monday flagged off the procession on Ram Navami in the city.

The procession began from Shri Sanatan Dharam Mandir Sector 23B, Chandigarh, culminating at Baba Balak Nath Temple in Sector 29.

While extending wishes, Tandon said, it is a privilege for all of us to see Surya Tilak in the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This time Ram Navami holds a special significance for the devotees of Lord Ram.

This time after 500 years, lakhs of devotees will celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram with great pompfor the first time in the grand temple built at his birthplace in Ayodhya.

Addressing the devotees, Tandon said that the future generations will remain connected to their cultural roots through such religious rituals.