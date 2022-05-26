Chandigarh Housing Board auction finds only 4 takers for 35 properties
In its latest auction of residential and commercial properties, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) managed to sell only four of the total 35 properties on offer.
As many as six commercial and 29 residential properties were up for sale on freehold basis in the auction that concluded on Wednesday.
But only two residential properties – EWS units in Sectors 40-A and 52 – were sold, bringing in ₹47 lakh against a total reserve price of ₹43.25 lakh.
While the Sector-40 property, offered against a reserve price of ₹19.72 lakh, went for ₹22.55 lakh, the highest bid for the Sector-52 property, having a reserve price of ₹23.53 lakh, was ₹24.50 lakh.
The sale of two of the six commercial properties, on sale for a reserve price of ₹1.65 crore, fetched CHB ₹1.68 crore.
A commercial unit in Sector 51-A was sold for ₹85.86 lakh against a reserve price of ₹85 lakh. Another commercial property in the same sector, with a reserve price of ₹80 lakh, went for ₹82.70 lakh.
Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB, said, “We had put up six commercial properties for auction and two have been sold, which is a reasonable response. In the residential segment, majority of the properties were in Indira Colony, which didn’t prove to be an attractive location for buyers. We will re-offer these properties in near future, but will not be decreasing the reserve price.”
The highest bidder is required to make the payment by April 26 to avoid forfeiture of earnest money deposit and blacklisting from future tendering processes of CHB. The remaining vacant properties will be included in the next e-tenders, which may be released next week.
Over the past one year, CHB has sold 189 units through e-auctions, generating a revenue of ₹122.17 crore. Recently, it had got permission from the UT administration to auction its unsold leasehold properties on freehold basis.
-
E-commerce firm, retailer fined for delivering fake branded belt
Delivering a fake branded belt has cost online marketplace Snapdeal and a retailer, Amicraft Lifestyle Pvt Ltd, dear. Penalising the two firms, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed them to refund ₹361, the cost of the belt, and pay ₹5,000 as compensation for causing agony and harassment, and litigation costs. There were bubbles on both sides of the belt and it started cracking after being used just thrice.
-
19-year-old youth ends life in Zirakpur, female friend booked
A day after a 19-year-old youth hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Zirakpur on Tuesday night, police on Wednesday booked his female friend for abetment to suicide. Investigating officer Dharam Singh said both the boy and the girl studied at a private university in Kharar. On Tuesday, he was found hanging in his room by his brother around 11.30 pm.
-
In Chandigarh, ban on protest rallies remains only on paper
UT administration's repeated prohibitory orders, banning protests, rallies, demonstrations and gatherings of five or more people at any place within Chandigarh other than the rally ground in Sector 25, are practically non-existent. While police and administration watch quietly, protesters in the city, mainly employee unions and political parties, continue to hold protests outside their departments and in Sector 17, where most public offices are located.
-
Realtor attacked in Zirakpur, car vandalised in broad daylight
A Zirakpur-based realtor was grievously injured after eight men attacked Naveen with sharp-edged weapons, and vandalised his car near a hotel on the Chandigarh-Ambala road on Wednesday. Identified as Naveen Kumar, a resident of Garden Homes, Zirakpur, the victim was admitted to the Dhakoli government hospital with severe injuries on the head, neck and arm. In his statement to the police, Naveen stated that he had a property consultancy office at Chandigarh City Centre, Zirakpur.
-
YPS roundabout in Mohali becomes epicentre of protests
Having witnessed nearly 90 protests over the past one year, the YPS roundabout near the Chandigarh-Mohali border has become the epicentre of protests, much to the annoyance of commuters. Even Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Phase 8, which is close to the Chandigarh-Mohali border, has become an assembly point for protesters, repeatedly posing hassle to residents of adjoining Phases 7, 8 and 9.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics