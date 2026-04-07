Chandigarh Housing Board carries out demolition drive in Sector 45, residents hold protest

Continuing with its demolition drive against encroachments and structural violations across the city, Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Monday carried out action against four houses in Sector 45, where alleged illegal constructions were demolished amid heavy resistance from residents. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for April 9, during which the CHB will submit a status report on the action taken so far. (HT File)

The situation turned tense as locals staged protests while watching portions of their homes being torn down. Police were deployed at the site, and an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was briefly detained during the commotion. Many residents became emotional, claiming that additional rooms constructed in their houses were being targeted.

Last week, CHB had taken similar action in Sector 41, where four houses were demolished for violations. Political leaders, including representatives from the AAP and the Congress, also reached the spot in support of the affected residents.

Officials said that notices had been issued to nearly 1,300 house owners across various sectors, clearly outlining the nature of violations and specifying demolition charges ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh per house. According to the Board, the deadline given to residents to remove violations on their own has expired, prompting enforcement action.

The CHB stated that it will not only proceed with demolitions but also recover the cost of removal from the allottees. The ongoing drive follows directions from the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC), leaving little room for administrative discretion.

Notably, residents had organised a protest rally in Sector 41 on Sunday against the demolition drive, forming a joint committee with representatives from multiple political parties.

In earlier directions, the high court had ordered an assessment of structural safety in affected houses. In its final order dated April 21, 2022, the court directed that any alterations to critical structural components—such as pillars, load-bearing walls, foundations, and cantilevers—must be restored to their original condition within a stipulated period, with costs to be borne by the violators.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for April 9, during which the CHB will submit a status report on the action taken so far.