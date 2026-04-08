Chandigarh Housing Board drive sparks protests in Sector 45; tension escalates on day two

Tension gripped Sector 45 on Tuesday as the Chandigarh Housing Board’s (CHB) anti-encroachment team returned for a second consecutive day to continue its demolition drive, triggering fresh protests and chaos at the site. On Tuesday, demolition was completed in two houses. Residents protesting against Chandigarh housing board demolition drive in sector 45. (Ravi Kumar)

A large number of residents gathered early in the day and staged a strong protest against the ongoing action. Raising slogans against the authorities, the protesters attempted to stop the demolition, but the enforcement team pressed ahead under heavy police deployment.

Locals alleged that the team carried out demolition at a locked house, sparking outrage among residents who questioned the fairness and transparency of the operation. Eyewitnesses said tempers flared as soon as officials began the drive, with people assembling in large numbers and confronting the authorities.

The situation soon turned tense, with minor scuffles reported between police personnel and protesters as the crowd tried to block the demolition. Police had to intervene and deploy additional force to maintain order and ensure the drive continued without interruption.

Tuesday’s developments come a day after similar scenes were witnessed in the area, where violations in four houses were demolished, leading to clashes between residents and the police. The back-to-back action has intensified resentment among locals, many of whom claim that long-pending issues are being ignored in favour of abrupt demolition.

Despite mounting resistance and growing political backing for the protesters, CHB officials remained firm, stating that the drive is being conducted as per due process.

The situation remained tense till evening, with a heavy police presence deployed in the area to prevent any further escalation.

Member of parliament Manish Tewari strongly opposed the ongoing action, stating that there is an urgent need for a practical policy to regularise need-based modifications in Chandigarh Housing Board residential units, rather than resorting to demolition.

He pointed out that the issue has remained unresolved for the past 25 years and that he has raised it multiple times in parliament over the last 22 months. In addition, he has repeatedly taken up the matter with the Chandigarh administration.

Tewari made it clear that demolishing people’s homes is not a solution. Instead, he stressed the need to arrive at a sustainable and long-term resolution. He emphasised that regularising need-based changes is the only viable way forward.