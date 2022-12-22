Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Housing Board official found guilty of graft suspended

Chandigarh Housing Board official found guilty of graft suspended

Published on Dec 22, 2022 01:32 AM IST

A senior assistant of Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), who was convicted in a graft case on December 15, was placed on suspension by UT adviser Dharam Pal on Wednesday

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

On December 15, the court of additional sessions judge found Kumar guilty under Sections 7 and 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act . Kumar was awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) of five years with a fine of 25,000 under Section 7, and seven years imprisonment with fine of 50,000 under Section 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act. Both sentences are to run concurrently.

Pal, who is the chairman of CHB, has also issued a show-cause notice to Kumar where he has been told to state why he shouldn’t be dismissed from service.

