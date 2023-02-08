Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Housing Board seeks details of pending files by February 28

Chandigarh Housing Board seeks details of pending files by February 28

Published on Feb 08, 2023 09:19 PM IST

Chandigarh Housing Board CEO said once the details were received, applicant will be contacted within a week at the given mobile number to complete pending documentation. The applicants have been requested to provide the details through e-mail at chbpending@gmail.com by February 28

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Working on expeditious delivery of services to public, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has sought details of applications filed up to December 31, 2022.

The applicants have been requested to provide the details through e-mail at chbpending@gmail.com by February 28, 2023.

The e-mail should contain name of the applicant, mobile number, unit address, nature of application, application ID/receipt number with date, and also a scanned copy of the last communication from CHB, if any.

CHB chief executive officer (CEO) Yashpal Garg said once the details were received, the applicant will be contacted within a week at the given mobile number to complete the pending documentation, if any. “Efforts will be made to clear all such cases by March 15, and for remaining cases, a special camp will be organised on March 18, from 10 am to 1 pm, at Block B of CHB Office in Sector 9D,” he said.

He clarified that building violation cases, where violations still existed, will not be taken up during this exercise.

