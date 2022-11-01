Chandigarh Housing Board to re-survey small flats to check for illegal occupation

On the wake of a recent Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) showing that 895 of the small flats falling under its jurisdiction were found to be occupied “illegally”, while an additional 1,268 flats were found locked, the board has now decided to conduct a a fresh survey next month.

CHB in August this year carried out a survey of 18,138 flats allotted to beneficiaries under the Small Flat Scheme and the Affordable Rental Housing Scheme to ascertain that they were occupied by the allottees and their families alone.

The results, however, have shown as many as 895 flats have been “illegally” occupied by persons other than the allottees and their kin and 1,268 flats were found locked. The occupants of 130 flats, meanwhile, refused to share any information. While 211 flats were under the occupation of government departments, three were found vacant. CHB teams had also sealed four flats.

The survey also showed that at least 15,627 were found to be occupied by the original allottees.

Speaking of the results, a senior CHB official said that the 1,268 flats that were found locked would be re-surveyed in a day or two. He added that show-cause notices will also be sent to the people who refused to share information during the previous surveys from the second week of November.

“The allottees, who have illegally sold, sub-let or transferred their flats, as well as buyers are both liable to face action on charges of fraud, cheating or forgery,” the official said, adding that the persons, including property dealers, middleman involved in such illegal transactions are also liable to face action.

The flats, located at Sector 49, Sector 56, Sector 38-West, Dhanas, Industrial Area, Mauli Jagran, Ramdarbar, Maloya (Small Flats) and Maloya (ARHC), are allotted to beneficiaries under various schemes, and under norms, cannot be sold or transferred.