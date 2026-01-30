Chandigarh ice hockey teams shine bright with 2 medals at Khelo India Winter Games

The Chandigarh ice hockey team, participating for the second time in the Khelo India Winter Games, held in Leh-Ladakh, secured a place on the podium with two medals. Also present on the occasion were Gurpreet Singh Bakshi, president of the Ice Hockey Association of India and Chandigarh, and director of sports, Saurabh Arora. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The women’ s team opened the account by winning a bronze medal, and then the boys’ team improved on that, finishing with a silver medal. This is a major achievement for the Chandigarh team, which made its debut last year. UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria invited them to Lok Bhavan and felicitated them for their achievement.

Since Chandigarh does not have an ice rink, the Chandigarh players prepared on the floor. The team comprises 20 boys and 18 girls who play inline hockey. Two coaches and support staff also trained with them in the city before the games. Later, the team trained at the ice rink in Dehradun, where the final team was selected based on trials.

Coach Gaurav Raheja worked tirelessly with the team, and under his guidance, the team achieved this historic success. Coach Chetan Preet also assisted him. Raheja said that these two medals will motivate young people in the future and encourage them to join the sport. The girls won the first medal, which boosted the boys’ morale, and they went on to surpass them. This momentum will continue.

The girls’ team defeated Telangana 3-1 in the first match; lost to Ladakh 1-10; lost to ITBP 1-10 in the semi-finals, and defeated Himachal Pradesh 4-3 in the third-place match. The boys’ team defeated Jammu 5-2 in the first match; lost to the Army 1-10 in the second league match. The team defeated Himachal Pradesh 6-1 in the third match; defeated Ladakh 3-2 in the semi-final, and lost to the Army 2-3 in the final.