 Chandigarh: IDC holds conclave on ‘value proposition of budding managers’ - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: IDC holds conclave on ‘value proposition of budding managers’

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 05, 2024 09:22 AM IST

Professor Meenakshi Malhotra, programme director at IDC-CASSM, underlined the importance of an integrated model comprising of four interdependent factors

Centre for advanced studies in social science and management (CASSM), Institute for Development and Communication (IDC), held a conclave on “Rethinking value proposition of budding managers” in association with Chandigarh University, Gharuan, on Thursday.

DP Singh, employability consultant at Amazon Web Services India Private Limited and former vice-president & HR head-IBM, in his keynote address, highlighted the need for upskilling and customisation of acumen of the budding managers. (HT File)
DP Singh, employability consultant at Amazon Web Services India Private Limited and former vice-president & HR head-IBM, in his keynote address, highlighted the need for upskilling and customisation of acumen of the budding managers. (HT File)

Professor Meenakshi Malhotra, programme director at IDC-CASSM, underlined the importance of an integrated model comprising of four interdependent factors. “The HR today is in driving seat and they today make critical decisions which impact the organisation,” she added.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

DP Singh, employability consultant at Amazon Web Services India Private Limited and former vice-president & HR head-IBM, in his keynote address, highlighted the need for upskilling and customisation of acumen of the budding managers.

Professor BS Ghuman, former V-C, Punjabi University, Patiala, chaired the inaugural session. He said the human resource management is all about maintaining and sustaining the delicate balance between employee and employer relations.

Navjot S Miglani, executive director (HR), Chandigarh University, underlined the crucial role of human resource department. He explained how the selection of right managers for right positions can meaningfully construct or destruct an organisation. Students, researchers and faculty members from the IDC-CASSM attended the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: IDC holds conclave on ‘value proposition of budding managers’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On