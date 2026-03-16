Chandigarh: Ignoring ban, ABVP lines up star nights at Panjab University

Even as Panjab University had prohibited star nights on the campus following the fatal stabbing of a student during a concert in March last year, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has gain announced a three-day line-up of celebrity performances during the varsity’s annual fest Jhankaar, which began on Sunday. The UIET student’s murder at a concert in March 2025 had triggered angry protests on the campus. (HT File Photo)

The ban on star nights was part of the strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) framed by the university after the murder of UIET student Aditya Thakur during a concert, organised by the campus council, in March 2025. The killing had triggered angry protests at the varsity, with students demanding stronger security measures and stricter regulation of large events.

Despite memories of the tragedy still fresh, ABVP has announced star performances featuring Himachali, Haryanvi and Punjabi singers on March 16, March 17 and March 18, respectively, at the UBS grounds.

ABVP, the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has been circulating posters of the three star nights even as the university administration maintains that final approval for the events has not been granted.

Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) president Gauravveer Sohal is associated with the outfit.

According to the schedule shared by the organisers, March 16 has been announced as Himachali Night, with BJP’s Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur listed as the chief guest and singer Kuldeep Sharma as the performer. March 17 has been scheduled as Haryanvi Night, with Haryana BJP minister Vipul Goel named as the chief guest, though the performer has not been disclosed. The poster for March 18 mentions a Punjabi music night, with Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, also from the BJP, listed as chief guest and Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaaj expected to perform.

When contacted, vice-chancellor Renu Vig only referred to the March 18 event, stating that the university had not granted approval for it and that the matter fell under the domain of the Dean Student Welfare (DSW) office.

PUCSC president Sohal, however, claimed that the council had received due approvals from the university for the fest and that permission from the UT administration for the final day was also being processed.

“We have taken all necessary permissions from PU authorities. Approval for the March 18 event is pending from the UT administration,” he said.

On security arrangements, Sohal said around 110 private bouncers and nearly 80 campus security personnel would be deployed, while the number of police personnel would be decided after final permission is granted.

Dean student welfare Yogesh Rawal remained unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts.