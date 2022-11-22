Chandigarh: Inspiring and informing through art

As Spanish artist Salvador Dali once said say, “A true artist is not one who is inspired, but one who inspires others.”

And this seems to be true at the art exhibition being organised by the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA), in collaboration with Society for Development of Films & Arts.

The exhibition, at the Underpass connecting Sector 17 to Rose Garden, has on display works of around 60 young and senior artists of the tricity region. “The mediums of art on display include paintings, sculptures, installations, printmaking, drawings, etc,” says Bheem Malhotra, chairman, CLKA.

The aim is to promote new and experiences artists and provide them a platform to showcase their works. The response is massive and people are even inquiring as to how they can buy some of the pieces on display, adds Malhotra.

“We are holding the show at the underpass as its an open space that can connect art to people and vice versa,” he says.

Rashmita, who comes from commerce background and defines art as imperfections, says, “I have always been interested in creating art which it is not seen as a lucrative career choice. But I followed my instinct and switched to being an artist. Little things and events around me inspire my works.”

Artist Abhishek Tiwari says our surroundings and the society is what inspires him to create art. “Earlier, I used to believe that art is an expression of your inner thoughts, but now, I believe it is a responsibility – a responsibility to paint a true picture of the society. Be it the colours I use, or the theme, pattern, and style, it’s all inspired by how different entities in the surroundings are connected with each other, and with me,” he says.

Deepshikha also has her works on display and says, “I studied art and did my specialisation in applied art. Initially, I worked as a graphic designer but soon, that started feeling monotonous and stagnant. That’s when I went for painting and rest is history.”

“After also stepped into the world art curation, I believe,” she says, “art is meditative and stress relieving.

Senior artist Anand Shende, who hails from Maharashtra, loves to paint a vibrant and youthful picture. On why there’s an imagery of childhood in his paintings through toys, paper boat, etc, he says that he draws inspiration from his memories as a child.

“There’s no specific story in my works, but a theme and a play of mesmerising and vibrant hues that one associates with childhood. My goal is that an art lover should find happiness in my works. To me, colours mean pure joy,” Shende says.

To him, art is therapy. “Let’s say you have a fish pond at home, you’ll feel joy on returning there after a tiring day. Similarly, bright and colourful art on your walls is sure to bring fond memories, peace and contentment,” he explains.

CATCH IT LIVE:

WHAT: Art Exhibition of Young and Senior Artists

WHERE: Underpass connecting Sector 17 to Rose Garden

ON TILL: November 29, 2022

TIMINGS: 11am to 7pm

