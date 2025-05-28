Chandigarh: IPL betting scam busted, 5 arrested

(Blurb) 43 mobile phones, six laptops and two tablets among seized items A case under various sections of the Punjab Gambling Act was registered against them at Sector 34 police station. (HT File)

A team of the operation cell has arrested five persons for allegedly running an IPL betting racket from a rented accommodation in Sector 33 in Chandigarh. The accused have been identified as Hardeep Singh alias Jolly, Deepak alias Deepu Pepsi, Vishu, Santosh and Bhuvan.

As many as 43 mobile phones, six laptops, two tablets, one LED Screen and two Wi-Fi routers were seized from their possession. A case under various sections of the Punjab Gambling Act was registered against them at Sector 34 police station.

The police said the accused had established a network by deploying bookies in the area. They managed early access to live telecast of IPL matches and provided betting options during the match. The clients were asked to put money at stake on winners, top batsman and bowler, total runs in an innings or match, first wicket method (catch/bold/stumps), runs scored in a specific over, individual player performance and ball-by-ball predicts. The payment method of betting was offline (by cash) through bookies. Some of their gang members operated from Dubai (betting is legal in Dubai). Financial transactions and trails are being further investigated, the police added.