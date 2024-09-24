Chandigarh issues resumption notices to 4k house owners for non-installation of solar plants

In an effort to promote the adoption of solar power in the city, the UT Estate Office has issued resumption notices to approximately 4,000 homeowners with properties measuring 500 square yards or more for failing to install rooftop solar power plants under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. A total of 6,408 one-kanal houses (500 square yards) are registered for the solar power scheme, but only 1,867 residents have installed it so far. It is mandatory for houses measuring 500 square yards or more in Chandigarh to install rooftop solar plants. (HT Photo)

As per the notices, the UT Estate Office has given residents a two-month deadline to install the solar plants, failing which action will be taken. The scheme offers a subsidy covering 60% of the cost for systems up to 2 kW and 40% for systems between 2 and 3 kW, with a cap at 3 kW.

The notice, issued by the assistant estate officer, reads: “Now, therefore, by virtue of the powers conferred upon me under Section 8A of the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952, I hereby direct allottees, lessees, transferees, and occupiers of the site to install rooftop solar photovoltaic power plants and submit compliance to this office.

“In case compliance confirmation is not received within two months, proceedings will be initiated under Section 8A of the Capital of Punjab (Development & Regulation) Act, 1952, read with Rules 10 & 14 of the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, as amended from time to time, for the resumption or cancellation of the site for violation of the provisions of the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, and Chandigarh Building Rules (Urban), 2017.”

Notices arbitrary, dictatorial: Tandon

Senior BJP leader Sanjay Tandon has written to the UT administration, calling the notices arbitrary and dictatorial. He stated, “This is both absurd and insensitive on the part of the UT administration. How can an administration divest a resident of property bought with their earnings simply because they are unable or unwilling to install a solar panel? It is illogical to confiscate property worth crores of rupees because a solar panel worth ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh hasn’t been installed. I am incredulous at this decision and will take the matter to the highest levels at the Centre.”

Tandon urged the UT administration to withdraw the order, suggesting innovative approaches instead. He also raised concerns that some residents might not be able to afford the installation, take out a loan, or might not even be living in the city at present. He proposed that only those building new houses should be required to install solar panels.

What’s PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana?

It was launched by PM Narendra Modi on February 15, 2024. The scheme will provide free electricity to houses opting for solar power systems on their roofs. According to it, these houses will receive 300 units of free power.

Subsidy calculator

Subsidy is transferred directly to the beneficiary’s account within 30 days of commissioning.

The subsidy for 1 kWp is ₹30,000, for 2 kWp is ₹60,000, and for 3 kWp is ₹78,000.

The technical feasibility report has been waived.

Loans are available at low interest rates under the scheme.

The cost of a 3 kWp system is ₹1.65 lakh.

The cost of a 2 kWp system is approximately ₹1.20 lakh.

The cost of a 1 kWp system is around ₹70,000.

Applications can be made by visiting pmsuryaghar.gov.in.