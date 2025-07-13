Chandigarh: It’s Indian attire for GMCH graduates on convocation

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) is set to hold its 11th convocation on August 8. Following other premiere institutes of the city, this year GMCH has opted for an Indian traditional attire for its students. The chief guest and guests of honour will be adorned with a navy blue colour velvet stole with a GMCH logo on it. (HT File)

During the college council meeting, it has been decided that men graduates will wear cream/off white colour kurta pajama and women graduates will wear saree/suit of the same colour with a suitable footwear along with a stole to signify their academic achievement.

The decision is in alignment with a United Grants Commission (UGC) circular that has advised educational institutes to consider using ceremonial robes made out of handloom fabrics for special occasions such as convocation, etc. In the UGC circular, it was mentioned that apparel made from handloom fabrics is more comfortable in the Indian climate. Most of the educational institutes have welcomed the decision to leave the british style black robe and cap and opt for saree, kurta pajama, Nehru jacket, etc. as their special occasions dress code dress code.

The MBBS students from batch 2017 and 2018, MD/MS/DM students of batch 2021, M Phil clinical psychology and psychiatric social work of batch 2021, BSc nursing and B Optom of batch 2019 and BSc MLT/X-Ray/anaesthesia/radiodiagnosis of batch 2020 will be awarded degree in the convocation.

The male faculty will be wearing cream/off white colour shirt and black colour trouser while female faculty will wear saree/suit of off white/beige colour.

The chief guest and guests of honour will be adorned with a navy blue colour velvet stole with a GMCH logo on it. The other dignitaries on dice will have maroon colour velvet stole with a GMCH logo. The faculty will be provided with maroon colour silk stole with GMCH logo. Director, GMCH, Dr Ashok Kumar Atri said, “The dress code has been decided in alignment with Indian tradition.”

In Chandigarh, Punjab Engineering College (PEC) was the first institute to opt for a traditional dress code for its convocation in 2022. The decision was later followed by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in October 2024 and later by Panjab University (PU) in February 2025.

The central government has laid their focus on discarding British style black robe and cap as to get away with the colonial mindset and to replace it with a traditional dress code.