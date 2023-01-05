Chandigarh ITF meet: Second seed Donghyun Hwang enters semis, Suhitha Maruri ousted

Carrying forward his fine form, second seed from Korea Donghyun Hwang moved into the semi-finals of the boys’ singles even as home favourite Suhitha Maruri crashed out of the girls’ singles at the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (U-18), being organised at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium in Sector 10.

Hwang defeated Ke Hau Hung of Chinese Taipei in a three-set match, winning 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

In another quarter-final, Japanese sixth seed Shingo Masuda beat Chieh Eh Hou Taipei in straight sets 6-3, 6-1. Timofei Derepasko of Russia and Se Hyuk Cho of Korea also advanced into the semi-finals of the boys’ singles event.

In the girls’ singles quarterfinals, Maya Dutta from the United States upset top seed and home favourite Suhitha Maruri 6-4, 6-2. Maya Dutta and Suhita played top drawer tennis in the first set, with the former edging it set 6-4. Building on that, Maya closed out a comfortable 6-2 second set.

Allegra Korpanec Davies from Great Britain defeated Indian seventh seed Madhurima Sawant 6-3, 6-3 in straight sets. Lidia Fodgorichani from Thailand and Dominika Podhajecka from Poland also advanced into the semi-finals.