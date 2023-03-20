Chandigarh: Jail inmate returns from parole with heroin, ganja in shoes, caught

An inmate who was surrendering at Model Jail, Sector 51, on Saturday evening after returning from parole was caught smuggling 37.4 gm ganja and 6.1 gm heroin in his shoes. A case under Section 52-A of the Prisons Punjab Amendments Act and the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Sector-49 police station in Chandigarh. (Getty Images)

According to police, Vikram, alias Dubai, was serving a 10-year sentence after being convicted in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case. A resident of Maloya, he was granted parole on February 17.

After his return around 6 pm on Saturday, he was frisked by the warden and the drugs were recovered from the soles of his shoes.

A case under Section 52-A of the Prisons Punjab Amendments Act and the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Sector-49 police station.

Three held with 3.5 kg ganja in Dera Bassi

Mohali The Dera Bassi police also arrested three men after recovering 3.5 kg ganja and ₹4,000 drug money from their car.

The accused were identified as Lakhan Kumar and Imran Khan of Lalru, and Sanju Kumar of Uttar Pradesh.

Police said a patrolling party of Lalru police spotted a Maruti Suzuki Swift parked on the roadside near the Lalru vegetable market on Saturday. Following suspicion, cops searched the car that led to the recovery of the contraband and the drug money, said Ajitesh Kaushal, station house officer, Lalru police station. The accused were booked under the NDPS Act.