Chandigarh| Junior engineer caught accepting ₹8,000 bribe
A junior engineer (JE) with the UT electrical department was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹8,000 from a Maloya resident for not imposing a fine on him.
The accused has been identified as Satish Sharma, posted as junior engineer (JE) in the electrical department, Chandigarh. The case was registered on the complaint of Rajinder, a resident of Maloya, at whose residence the accused had conducted an inspection.
Rajinder said that the JE, after inspection, claimed that there was a power overload as there was only one electricity meter for two houses.
The JE allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹10,000, while stating that if the complainant failed to pay up, he will be made to pay a higher fine amount.
The official was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹8,000 in his office in Sector 40, Chandigarh.
The CBI then conducted searches at the premises of the accused at Chandigarh and Yamunanagar which led to recovery of ₹2 lakh. Accused Satish was produced before the CBI court, Chandigarh, and sent to judicial custody.
Yogi accuses previous govts of ‘conspiring’ to end key UP police force
Lucknow Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the previous state governments of trying to play with the security of the state by hatching a conspiracy to end a key UP police force, the Provincial Armed Constabulary.
Carmel Convent tree collapse: Chandigarh administration announces ₹20 lakh compensation to deceased girl’s family
The UT administration will give financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the girl who died after a heritage tree fell on her at Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, on July 8. The administration on Tuesday also decided to give Rs 10 lakh to those critically injured in the incident and Rs 1 lakh each to students, who suffered minor injuries.
500-year-old Mudiya Mela has a Bengal connection
Agra The five-century-old famous 'Mudiya Mela', which has a Bengal connection, will reach its zenith on Wednesday night, it being Poornima (full moon night). A sea of devotees has already started a 21-kilometre 'parikrama' (circumambulation) around Goverdhan hillock in Mathura after having a dip in Mansi Ganga and offering prayers in Daanghati temple. The 'Mudiya Poornima Mela' is being organized this year after a gap of two years following the pandemic.
Canadian firm moots direct charter flights to Toronto, Vancouver from Chandigarh
Canada-based company Dogwerx International Capital Corporation has proposed to start direct charter flights to Toronto and Vancouver from Chandigarh International Airport. Earlier, FlyPop Airlines had proposed to start direct flights to London from the city, starting October. Chief executive officer (CEO) of Chandigarh International Airport, Rakesh Ranjan Sahay further said, initially it will be a seasonal flight for nearly three months with 200-seater aircraft, but later, the frequency and flight capacity may be increased depending on the response.
Ludhiana: Kidnapper arrested, 12-yr-old boy rescued
Police on Tuesday evening arrested a kidnapper and rescued a 12-year-old boy. The accused has been identified as Hari Krishan alias Sachin, 30, of Khushi Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. Station house officer at Division Number 4 police station, Sub-inspector Gurjit Singh, said that a labourer, Shiv Pal of Shivpuri Road, had on Tuesday filed a complaint stating that his son, Aman, was playing on July 10 and suddenly went missing.
