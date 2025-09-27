Chandigarh: Kataria felicitates Olympian Sanjay for Asia Cup hockey gold

Olympian Sanjay, representing Hockey Chandigarh, was felicitated by Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria at the Punjab Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh on Friday. Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria felicitating Olympian Sanjay at the Punjab Raj Bhavan. Hockey Chandigarh president Karan Gilhotra was also present. (HT Photo)

Taking note of Sanjay’s contribution as part of the Indian squad that clinched the gold medal at the Asia Cup 2025 earlier this month, the administrator lauded his efforts along with his journey from Chandigarh Hockey Academy to the international arena.

He said Sanjay was an inspiration for budding hockey players across the region. The felicitation was also attended by Hockey Chandigarh president Karan Gilhotra, and vice-president Anil Vohra.

Gilhotra said, “Sanjay’s perseverance and achievements are a matter of great pride for Hockey Chandigarh.”