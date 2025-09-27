Edit Profile
    Chandigarh: Kataria felicitates Olympian Sanjay for Asia Cup hockey gold

    Taking note of Sanjay’s contribution as part of the Indian squad that clinched the gold medal at the Asia Cup 2025 earlier this month, the administrator lauded his efforts along with his journey from Chandigarh Hockey Academy to the international arena

    Published on: Sep 27, 2025 8:48 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
    Olympian Sanjay, representing Hockey Chandigarh, was felicitated by Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria at the Punjab Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh on Friday.

    Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria felicitating Olympian Sanjay at the Punjab Raj Bhavan. Hockey Chandigarh president Karan Gilhotra was also present. (HT Photo)
    Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria felicitating Olympian Sanjay at the Punjab Raj Bhavan. Hockey Chandigarh president Karan Gilhotra was also present. (HT Photo)

    Taking note of Sanjay’s contribution as part of the Indian squad that clinched the gold medal at the Asia Cup 2025 earlier this month, the administrator lauded his efforts along with his journey from Chandigarh Hockey Academy to the international arena.

    He said Sanjay was an inspiration for budding hockey players across the region. The felicitation was also attended by Hockey Chandigarh president Karan Gilhotra, and vice-president Anil Vohra.

    Gilhotra said, “Sanjay’s perseverance and achievements are a matter of great pride for Hockey Chandigarh.”

