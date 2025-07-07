Chandigarh: Keep umbrellas ready as rain likely through most of week

After a welcome sunny break through most of the first week of July, rain is expected to make a steady comeback this week. Chandigarh recorded 3.7 mm rain Sunday. IMD has forecast spells of heavy rain till Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The city recorded 31 mm on July 1, 23.7 mm on July 4 and 3.7 mm on July 6, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, IMD has forecast chances of heavy rain on Monday, with showers likely to continue till Thursday.

As per IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul, the monsoon trough is currently over New Delhi, and an upper air cyclonic circulation is also active over Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. Due to this, there is a chance of heavy rain on Monday. The system will be strongest on Monday and will get weaker from Tuesday onwards.

Dry weather is expected to return by the weekend, as per initial forecasts.

Paul added that as per the long-range forecast, July was expected to receive above average rain. Normal rain for the month is 273.2 mm.

Even in June, the city had recorded 213 mm rain, 37% above normal.

While July in 2024 received just 178.2 mm rain, in 2023, a staggering 760.7 mm rain was recorded in the month, the highest since IMD started keeping records for the city from 1954 onwards.

On Sunday, 0.4 mm rain was logged in the morning, while 3.3 mm rain followed during the day. Humidity remained high, hovering between 70% and 89%, as the sky remained cloudy most of the day.

The maximum temperature fell slightly from 33.8°C on Saturday to 33.3°C on Sunday, 1 degree below normal. The minimum temperature also fell from 28.3°C on Saturday to 27.8°C on Sunday, 1 degree above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 29°C and 33°C, and the minimum temperature between 26°C and 27°C.