Chandigarh: Law officer held guilty of demanding 7,000 bribe from murder convict

A law officer attached with the Punjab prisons department has been found guilty of demanding ₹7,000 bribe from a murder convict for clearing his parole file in 2015. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Saturday. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The accused, Munish Mittal, the then law officer at the office of ADGP, Prisons, Punjab, Sector 17, Chandigarh, was held guilty under Sections 7 and 13 (1) (d) punishable under Section 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Saturday.

Mittal was arrested in August 2015 on the complaint of Amrik Singh, a farmer from Patiala, who was convicted in a murder case from November 1996.

He was awarded a 20-year jail sentence and was lodged at Modern Jail, Nabha. After 14 years in jail, he was allowed parole for 15 days in August 2015.

His file regarding the parole was pending for many days at the office of ADGP, Prisons, Punjab, in Chandigarh.

As per his written complaint to CBI, on August 22, 2018, deputy superintendent, Modern Jail, Nabha, informed him that he will have to pay bribe to Mittal to get the file cleared.

He alleged that when he contacted Mittal, he summoned him to his office in Sector 17 and on reaching there, the law officer demanded ₹7,000 as bribe. Amrik instead approached CBI that laid a trap and Mittal was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money.

