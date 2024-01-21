Chandigarh: Licence of 10 liquor vends suspended

The UT excise and taxation department sealed 10 liquor vends on Friday night. Notably, despite conducting 18 auctions since the implementation of Excise Policy 2023-24 on April 1, 2023, the department could not sell 18 of the total 95 liquor vends in Chandigarh. (HT File)

An official said the licence of these liquor vends was suspended for 15 days for violating terms and conditions of the UT Excise Policy.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Among these shops, two are located in Sector 28, and one each in Sectors 8, 9, 17, 19-C, 20-D and 33, Industrial Area, Phase 2, and Palsora village.

Notably, despite conducting 18 auctions since the implementation of Excise Policy 2023-24 on April 1, 2023, the department could not sell 18 of the total 95 liquor vends in the city.