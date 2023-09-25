News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Literary Society to start annual student membership programme

Chandigarh Literary Society to start annual student membership programme

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 25, 2023 12:08 AM IST

This announcement was made during a creative writing workshop held at Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS) chairperson Sumita Misra said the society would start an annual student membership programme where students can also explore internship opportunities with CLS.

This announcement was made during a creative writing workshop held at Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women, Chandigarh. The workshop was organised in collaboration with the literary society, department of English.

Misra, a senior Haryana IAS officer, invited students to actively participate in the upcoming Chandigarh literature festival, Literati, scheduled to be held from November 24-26. This would be a good opportunity to interact with renowned authors and poets, she added.

Monday, September 25, 2023
